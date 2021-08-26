Arrest Made in Case of NJ Woman Found Dead on Porch, Man Killed in Living Room

A 42-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with murder and other crimes in the double stabbing attack at a Hackensack home that killed two people Wednesday night, officials announced Thursday.

Clarence Stokes, also of Paterson, was arrested Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon in the deaths of 44-year-old Latric Avery and 67-year-old Stanley Gunter.

Cops responding to an 8 p.m. call about a dispute at the Fairmount Avenue home where both victims lived allegedly found Stokes walking down the street with blood on his clothes and took him into custody shortly after the killings.

Avery, who lived on the second floor, was found dead on her porch with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Gunter, who also lived on the second floor, was found dead on the living room floor.

Authorities did not speculate on a potential motive in announcing the charges against Stokes Thursday afternoon. He was remanded to the Bergen County jail pending his first appearance in Hackensack court.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him. The investigation is ongoing.