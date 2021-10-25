Crime and Courts

Arrest Made in Case of Long Island Woman Found Stabbed to Death on Her Front Lawn

A 33-year-old man from Albany has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, police said

Police investigate a woman's murder outside a home in Coram.
A 33-year-old Albany man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Long Island woman whose body was found on her own front lawn, authorities said Monday.

Kason Parker was taken into custody late Sunday in connection with the death of 27-year-old Meghan Kiefer, who was found with stab wounds on her own Coram lawn by Suffolk County police responding to a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Kiefer was taken to Stony Brook Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police hadn’t disclosed a motive for the stabbing and no information on any relationship between Parker and Kiefer was immediately available.

It also wasn't clear if Kiefer had an attorney. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

