Arrest Made After Drugs, Cash and Malnourished Dogs Found in New Jersey Home: Police

A New Jersey man was arrested after drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and malnourished dogs were found in his home last week, police say.

Marquan Carter, 34, was arrested Wednesday night by the Fair Lawn Police Detective Bureau distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) within 1,000 feet of a school zone, 2 counts of possession of CDS, endangering the welfare of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant of his residence on Morlot Avenue turned up over 6 ounces of heroin, 16 grams of cocaine, paraphernalia used to package narcotics & $47,000 in cash, police said.

The search warrant was executed after a month-long investigation, police say. The items were allegedly found on his person, in his vehicle and hidden in different parts of the residence.

Police say that 11 dogs, some which appeared to be malnourished, were found in cages inside the residence, along with two treadmills with harnesses for dogs. The animals were subsequently removed from the home by Bergen County Animal Control.

According to the Bergen County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, the dogs found in the residence included seven adult dogs, two 8-week-old puppies and two week-old puppies.

The animal shelter said the dogs were given a complete medical work up and are expected to survive although two have heartworm disease and six were underweight. The dogs also have scarring, the shelter said.

Additionally, three children -- two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old -- were also in the residence, police say, adding that the children were handed over to a responsible family member. It is unclear in what condition the children were found.

Carter was then sent to Bergen County Jail. The vehicle and money are being held for seizure.

Animal cruelty at the residence is still under investigation at this time and will be released once it is concluded, police say.

Attorney information for Carter was not immediately known.