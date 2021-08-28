Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

Armed Robber Steals From NYC Barber in Middle of Haircut: Police

The armed robber made off with hundreds of dollars in cash and expensive jewelry, police say

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A brazen robber walked into a barbershop in the Bronx on Thursday and brandished a firearm in order to steal from one of the barbers inside, according to police and new surveillance video that captured the incident.

Police released video on Saturday that shows the armed robber enter E.T. Barbershop on East 183rd Street around 7 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the first moments of the video, the suspect opens the shop door and exchanges words with the barber standing a few feet away. The barber then points toward the corner of the shop, appearing to signal to the suspect to take a seat.

Instead, the suspect takes a few steps forward and approaches the barber from behind when he pulls out a firearm from inside his shorts. The barber complied with the man's demands and started filling a plastic bag of money and personal items.

Police say the victim handed over four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cell phones and $700 in cash.

Throughout the entire exchange, the barber's client sits inches away in the chair.

In the video, the barber makes a quick attempt to take back the plastic bag and his possessions as the robbery suspect heads for the door but backs down after the criminal rips it out of his hands.

News

Brooklyn 5 hours ago

Police ID Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Victim's Face in NYC Sidewalk Attack

Afghanistan Aug 27

Retaliatory US Airstrike Kills Two ‘ISIS-K Planners' in Afghanistan

Police say the suspect is between 30 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white shirt, beige shorts and black sneakers.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPDCrime and CourtsArmed Robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us