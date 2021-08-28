Armed Robber Steals From NYC Barber in Middle of Haircut: Police

A brazen robber walked into a barbershop in the Bronx on Thursday and brandished a firearm in order to steal from one of the barbers inside, according to police and new surveillance video that captured the incident.

Police released video on Saturday that shows the armed robber enter E.T. Barbershop on East 183rd Street around 7 p.m.

In the first moments of the video, the suspect opens the shop door and exchanges words with the barber standing a few feet away. The barber then points toward the corner of the shop, appearing to signal to the suspect to take a seat.

Instead, the suspect takes a few steps forward and approaches the barber from behind when he pulls out a firearm from inside his shorts. The barber complied with the man's demands and started filling a plastic bag of money and personal items.

Police say the victim handed over four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cell phones and $700 in cash.

Throughout the entire exchange, the barber's client sits inches away in the chair.

In the video, the barber makes a quick attempt to take back the plastic bag and his possessions as the robbery suspect heads for the door but backs down after the criminal rips it out of his hands.

Police say the suspect is between 30 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white shirt, beige shorts and black sneakers.