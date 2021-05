Police in New York City are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the M&M’s World store in Times Square at knifepoint.

The NYPD says the armed robber entered to popular tourist location around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

He reportedly took out a knife then snatched three pairs of M&M socks and candy as well. In total, the stolen goods were valued at $17.

Police haven't reported any injuries and were still searching for the suspect Monday.