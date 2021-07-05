Man Arrested, Woman Rescued After Possible Hostage Situation in New Jersey: Sources

An arrest has been made in Bayonne in connection to a possible hostage situation that unfolded Monday afternoon in northern New Jersey, News 4 New York has learned.

Chopper 4 was over Secaucus shortly after 4:30 p.m. where armed police responded to a house sometime after 3 p.m. located at the intersection of 7th and Claredon -- about a block away from Route 3.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police with long firearms and body armor focused their attention on a house in the middle of the block where at least four people were safely removed. Neighbors say that those being led out were not hostages but rather people who lived in the same building but different apartment units. It is unclear right now if anyone was hurt in that building.

However, sources tell us that a man inside a white Nissan in nearby Bayonne was pulled over at the intersection of Avenue E and 32nd Street and arrested around 5 p.m. Sources also say that police discovered a woman, described as a hostage, inside the vehicle. She was rescued without injury.

Although sources say there never was a hostage situation in the house in Secaucus, police thought there might be, which prompted them to surround the house.

Once Secaucus police found out a hostage situation was not actively taking place inside the building, they started pinging the man's phone and that’s when the information was shared with Bayonne Police who then made the arrest.

Sources describe this as a domestic situation.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of an alleged hostage situation in Secaucus, New Jersey.