Armed Assailant Raped 70-Year-Old NYC Woman at Gunpoint in Stairwell: Cops

A 70-year-old Bronx woman is recovering from a violent assault and rape that police say occurred moments after entering her apartment building last Tuesday.

The woman had returned to her building in the Belmont section of the Bronx around 2 a.m. when she was approached from behind by a masked man, police say.

The assailant displayed a gun and force the woman into the stairwell where he sexually assaulted and raped her at gunpoint, a police report released Tuesday says. The man then fled the building.

According to police, the woman traveled to a hospital in the Bronx on Aug 2., six days after the violent attack, and reported the incident to police.

Police say the woman sustained injuries to her body but did not provide additional details.

The accused rapist was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers and carrying both the black and red plastic masks. He was also in possession of a silver gun, police say.

The department released surveillance video and images obtained from the building and released them with the report on Tuesday.