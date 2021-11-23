Argument Between 13-Year-Old and Man in NYC Ends With Teen Shot in Neck: Sources

What to Know A 13-year-old boy was shot in the neck by a 36-year-old man as the teen was on his way to school, law enforcement sources said.

NYPD sources tell News 4 New York the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. near Bronxwood Avenue Tuesday. It does not appear the boy and the man knew each other.

Police say that a dispute between the boy and the man took place prior to that man pulling out a revolver and shooting the 13-year-old one time in the neck.

The incident is being investigated at this point as to whether or not the suspect may have let a round go inadvertently.

The police have a block blocked off the area where the crime took place as a number of investigators in the roadway, some on the sidewalk conferred about what happened Tuesday morning.

According to police, the boy was hospitalized although his condition is unknown.

As for the 36-year-old suspect, police sources said he is in custody.

Additional information was not immediately known.