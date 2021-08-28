Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence of NY Motorcycle Club Hitman

A hitman for a New York motorcycle club convicted of killing two men outside Buffalo will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Buffalo News reports an appeals court ruled this week that Andre Jenkins' sentence was “not unduly harsh or severe.”

A jury convicted Jenkins seven years ago of killing Daniel “DJ” Szymanski, 31, of Getzville, and Paul Maue, 38, of Buffalo, with single gunshots to the back of the head behind the Kingsmen clubhouse in North Tonawanda.

The killings prompted a federal investigation of the Kingsmen as an organized crime enterprise. Its national president was convicted in 2018 of ordering the killings.