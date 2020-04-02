Anti-Asian Attacks Over Coronavirus Surge in NYC: NYPD

Three weeks ago, the NYPD says it had not received a single report of a bias attack against the Asian community in New York City in 2020. Since March 10, there have been 11 -- and all of the victims were targeted because of the pandemic, the department says.

"Since the outbreak, the Hate Crime Task Force has investigated 11 cases where all the victims were Asian and targeted due to discrimination based on the Coronavirus pandemic," the NYPD said in a statement. "To date, investigators have apprehended the wanted subjects in seven of these cases."

There were three reported anti-Asian bias crimes in the city for all of 2019.

The nation is seeing a similarly disturbing trend. Late last week, the online reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate said that it had received more than 650 direct reports of discrimination against primarily Asian Americans since its inception March 18, NBC News reports.

People have reported being coughed at or spit on and being told to leave stores, Uber and Lyft drivers refusing to pick them up, verbal and online harassment and physical assault, according to the site, which was launched by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON) and Chinese for Affirmative Action.