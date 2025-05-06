Mayor Eric Adams is expected to publicly address a recent gang attack on two uniformed NYPD officers in Times Square later Tuesday, as the search continues for suspects in the case.

Police say about a dozen gang members attacked the cops Friday as the city hosted a high-profile night of boxing nearby. Several of them were taken into custody, but the NYPD is looking for additional suspects.

Law enforcement officials say several of the suspected gang members are believed to be behind a series of attacks that were part of a wave of havoc-wreaking robberies in Central Park last summer.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The group is also being looked at for potential involvement in crimes beyond this latest attack.

The incident occurred Friday night, around the same time the boxing matches were underway in the Crossroads of the World, highlighted by the Ryan Garcia-Rolly Romero bout.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Surveillance video shows the suspects appear to turn on NYPD officers as they attempt to thwart an apparent assault. The group tries to interfere by hurling bottles and attacking the officers, police allege.

Several of the suspects are believed to be migrants who members of the Los Diablos 42 gang – an off-shoot of the Tren de Aragua gang, law enforcement officials said. Some of the suspects have been living in migrant shelters, including one who police said was residing at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Many of the suspects are under the age of 18 — with one as young as 12 years old, police said. Four suspects were taken in custody, with a search underway for about seven others. Those arrested so far face counts of riot, attempted assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said several of the suspects have past arrests for robbery and burglary. A photo from inside the Midtown precinct appeared to show at least one teen flashing hand symbols for the camera.

NBC New York is not identifying the suspects, given their ages.

In a statement, the NYPD said attacking officers "will not be tolerated" and that the incident "serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that NYPD police officers face every day while working to keep New Yorkers safe." The department credited detectives' quick work that led to arrests a day after the incident, while a search for others believed to be involved was ongoing.

Adams echoed those sentiments in a statement Monday ahead of his planned briefing Tuesday, saying, "Let's be clear: We will NOT tolerate anyone attacking the symbol of public safety in our city."

The incident comes after the Jan. 2024 melee where a group of migrants attacked NYPD cops along West 42nd Street. That incident received national attention amid the heated debate over immigration and sanctuary city policies.