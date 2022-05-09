Crime and Courts

Amber Alert

AMBER Alert Issued for 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted From Salem City, NJ

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy last seen in Salem City, New Jersey.

Lincoln Walker was last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments located at 469 Grieves Parkway.

Authorities describe Lincoln Walker as a Black 4-year-old boy, wearing jeans, no shoes, no shirt, and about 43 pounds and 38 inches in height.

Authorities are searching for Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez as a suspect in the abduction of the boy. She was last seen driving a 2010 Black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD.

A photo of Lincoln Walker or Velez-Fernandez was not shared.

Anyone with information should contact 911.

