Amazon Delivery Driver Gets Carjacked, Taken For Wild Ride in New Jersey

An Amazon delivery driver was taken for a wild ride when he was carjacked Thursday afternoon in New Jersey, with the van ending up on railroad tracks.

The driver for Amazon Prime was out making deliveries around 4 p.m. in Paterson, law enforcement sources said, when a man allegedly ran up to the open vehicle, pushed him inside and sped off.

Officers who were nearby at the corner of Fulton Street and Straight Street saw the van blow through a stop sign, as the delivery driver was waving his arms for help outside the passenger window, according to the law enforcement source.

Police chased after the speeding vehicle, and the suspect — later identified as Rafael Rodriguez — turned onto railroad tracks near Lafayette Street and East 16th Street. The truck quickly got stuck, the law enforcement source said, after which officers were able to move in and place Rodriguez under arrest.

Rodriguez was treated at the hospital for minor scrapes and bruises, while the Amazon driver was not hurt.

No charges had been announced, and an investigation is ongoing.