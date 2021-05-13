Alleged Times Square Gunman to Face Judge Thursday After Florida Capture

The 31-year-old man suspected of opening fire in Times Square on Saturday, wounding a 4-year-old girl and two other bystanders, is expected to make an initial virtual court appearance Thursday following his capture at a Florida McDonald's.

Farrakhan Muhammad was apprehended in Starke, not far from Jacksonville, early Wednesday afternoon after a four-day manhunt, officials said. He was found with his girlfriend, who now has been arrested for allegedly helping harbor a fugitive.

The two apparently left New York City together after the shooting, investigators said. NYPD detectives checked cameras that showed Muhammad leave Times Square after the gunfire and go to a single room occupancy hotel for the impoverished and homeless near West 42nd Street. There he changed clothes and was seen leaving with his girlfriend, identified as Kristine Vergara.

The two were believed to have been heading south in an SUV and there was a confirmed sighting of the duo in North Carolina on Tuesday. (They apparently stopped for dog food for two dogs traveling with them, police said.) Meanwhile, investigators realized he had connections to some addresses in Florida.

New information recently emerged that Muhammad was in the Starke area, and local detectives and U.S. Marshals had been combing the community, officials said.

He was caught in Starke around lunchtime after U.S. Marshals spotted him eating in his car in a McDonald's parking lot, officials said. Two dogs were with the pair when they were arrested, with French fries lying on the car’s floor, police said.

Police described his arrest as "uneventful," and said that he had "altered his appearance" by shaving his head. He was seen in photos being led away in handcuffs. Muhammad is currently being held in the Bradford County jail, and he is expected to face charges and be extradited to New York. In a jail video, Muhammad apparently proclaimed his innocence to authorities.

The dark SUV he and his girlfriend had been driving was towed to an impound yard for further investigation, officials said.

“While there is no joy today, there is justice,” New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said of the apprehension Wednesday.

Vergara has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, after she admitted that she knew Muhammad was on the run from the NYPD, officials said. After initially denying any knowledge of her boyfriend's involvement in the Times Square case, Vergara said she drove him to Florida to evade cops.

Attorney information for Muhammad and Vergara was not immediately clear.

NYPD officials, in a news conference Wednesday, said their investigation into the motive of the shooting was ongoing. Muhammad's brother confirmed to police that he was the intended target, and identified his brother as the shooter.

The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered, although three shell casings had been.

