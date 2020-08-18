Crime and Courts

Fraud

Alleged Large-Scale Scam Targets Santander Bank ATMs Across Multiple NJ Towns

Santander Bank ATM
Getty Images

An apparent large-scale fraud is taking place at Santander Bank ATM locations in multiple New Jersey towns, according to authorities.

Bloomfield officials confirm there have been multiple arrests in connection to the alleged scam. Woodbridge Township confirms ATMs were targeted there as well.

Although no arrests have been made, three ATMs have been targeted in Hoboken, according to city officials.

There are also reports of additional ATM robberies in Newark, several Middlesex County towns and even in Brooklyn.

The South Windsor Police Department sent out a series of tweets warning residents of the suspected scam.

"We have been made aware of an ATM scam in which suspects are using Santander Bank ATM's to fraudulently withdraw cash using fake debit cards. Since we have a branch in town (1765 Ellington Rd), we are asking any citizen using their ATM to use caution when withdrawing money," one of the tweets reads.

The department goes on to say in a subsequent tweet that Santander is investigating and urges residents who believe to have been a victim of the scam to contact the police department immediately.

In a statement, Santander said: “We are cooperating with law enforcement as they actively investigate this situation.”   

Santander Bank started out in Spain before serving customers in the Northeast since 2013.  According to its website, the bank has over 575 branches and more than 2,000 Santander ATMs across the Northeast.

