Alleged Gunman in Shooting Near Zeldin's House Arrested in Long Island ‘NFL' Gang Bust

The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday.

The 148-count indictment targeted alleged members of the “No Fake Love,” or “NFL” gang, believed responsible for 31 crimes dating back to Oct. 2021, according to law enforcement authorities. Among them was the Dec. 2021 shooting death of Jorge Mauricio Sevilla Barrera, 28, outside a strip mall, as well as six shootings, six armed robberies, and stealing 15 vehicles and the dogs.

"They branded themselves as everybody killers, which means they were willing to kill anybody and everybody who disrespected them or stood in their way," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

One of the suspects was arrested last month with the gun used in the October shooting outside Zeldin’s house, which wounded two 17-year-old boys. The former Republican candidate for governor was not home at the time but said his twin daughters were inside.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Prosecutors said that eight weapons used by the gang were seized during the 10-month investigation.

Investigators said the alleged gang members took orders from two imprisoned associates, sometimes stealing and selling cars and bulldogs to purchase guns. The cost of the breed can run into the thousands of dollars.

"We've got the two leaders, and so we think we've been able to really cripple this particular gang's operation," said Tierney. "To gain status in the gang, you commit violence on behalf of the gang. So not only do you commit the violence, then you want the leaders to know what you've done."

All but one of the defendants, who range in age from 17 to 27, were in custody Monday, according to Tierney's office. Each of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges they each individually face.