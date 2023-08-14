Alleged drunk driver smashes into Ferrari on Long Island, killing couple: Police

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and plowing into a Ferrari in Nassau County, killing the couple inside the car at the time, according to police.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the village of Laurel Hollow, Nassau County police said. Sotirios Spanos was driving east on Northern Boulevard near Moores Hill Road in an Acura MDX when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, according to police.

The 32-year-old Spanos crashed into a 2013 Ferrari convertible that was heading west at the time, Nassau County police said. A 37-year-old woman who was a passenger inside the luxury car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also 37, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The criminal complaint identified the victims as Odalis Urena and Ismenia Urena, a husband and wife.

Spanos, who lives on Holly Lane in Syosset, was found to be intoxicated at the time and was arrested. He was charged with two counts each of manslaughter and assault, as well as aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless driving and DWI. According to the criminal complaint, Spanos' blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13. Attorney information for Spanos was not immediately available.