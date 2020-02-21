Alleged Bloods Gang Member Sentenced in Long Island IHOP Shooting

What to Know An alleged Bloods gang member accused of opening fire inside a Long Island IHOP filled with patrons — including a toddler in a high chair — was sentenced

Deontrae Green, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection to the fired shots inside the IHOP on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma during a gang-related dispute.

Green was facing up to 30 years in prison.

The shooting ended up wounding a 20-year-old man from Amityville, who eventually survived.

Green previously pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder. His attorney, Anthony Scheller, maintained the shooting was a matter of self defense.

“This complaining witness actually assaulted my client the night before — hit him with a bottle — and then approached the table [at IHOP] with a gun in his waistband,” Scheller previously said.

Prosecutors say Green shot the man after taking issue with a lewd comment directed at him.

Surveillance video from inside the IHOP shows diners running in different directions and ducking under tables after hearing the gunshots. A woman can be seen grabbing a toddler sitting in a high chair just feet from where the shots were fired.

“I always have my gun with me. I just lost it,” Green said after his arrest, according to prosecutors. “Just glad I didn’t hit the baby.”

