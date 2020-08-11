Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Price Gouging

AG: Top Egg Producer Gouged NY Grocery Stores, Military Bases During Pandemic

The attorney general alleges that Hillandale Farms charged grocery stores four to five times more for a carton of eggs in April than January

are-eggs-healthy-generic
NBC 5 News

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued one of the country's largest egg producers on Wednesday, alleging they systematically gouged grocery stores and military bases during the pandemic -- raising prices as much as five-fold in some cases.

Hillandale Farms, one of the country's five largest egg producers, allegedly made $4 million in profits from those sharp price increases, James's office said -- not because of higher costs, but purportedly just to take advantage of demand.

“In less than two months, Hillandale made millions by cheating our most vulnerable communities and our servicemembers, actions that are both unlawful and truly rotten," the attorney general said in a statement.

The attorney general's office cited multiple examples, including one grocery chain that was being charged as little as 59 cents a dozen in January -- and by the height of the pandemic was being charged $2.93 a dozen.

She also called out alleged gouging for military commissaries, noting that Hillandale charged West Point 84 cents a carton in January and $3.15 a carton by April.

The lawsuit seeks restitution and civil penalties. Hillandale was not immediately available to comment on the suit.

coronavirus pandemic Aug 6

Georgia Man Accused of Hoarding Face Masks, Price-Gouging

Coronavirus Jul 9

Staten Island Man Accused of Selling PPE Up to 500 Times Above Original Price

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Price GougingCoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us