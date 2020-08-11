AG: Top Egg Producer Gouged NY Grocery Stores, Military Bases During Pandemic

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued one of the country's largest egg producers on Wednesday, alleging they systematically gouged grocery stores and military bases during the pandemic -- raising prices as much as five-fold in some cases.

Hillandale Farms, one of the country's five largest egg producers, allegedly made $4 million in profits from those sharp price increases, James's office said -- not because of higher costs, but purportedly just to take advantage of demand.

“In less than two months, Hillandale made millions by cheating our most vulnerable communities and our servicemembers, actions that are both unlawful and truly rotten," the attorney general said in a statement.

The attorney general's office cited multiple examples, including one grocery chain that was being charged as little as 59 cents a dozen in January -- and by the height of the pandemic was being charged $2.93 a dozen.

She also called out alleged gouging for military commissaries, noting that Hillandale charged West Point 84 cents a carton in January and $3.15 a carton by April.

The lawsuit seeks restitution and civil penalties. Hillandale was not immediately available to comment on the suit.