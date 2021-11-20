Afternoon Gun Battle on Bronx Sidewalk Narrowly Misses Minor, Video Shows

New York City police released surveillance video of a Friday afternoon sidewalk shootout hoping to find the two men responsible for putting a child's life in danger.

The video released Saturday appears to show the two men exchanging words on a sidewalk along Webster Avenue in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx. The incident occurred at 4:08 p.m., according to video timestamp.

After a third person steps onto the sidewalk and makes contact with the group, suddenly the two men pull out guns and begin firing at one another.

It's at this point in the video that a child runs out from behind a corner where he'd been standing next to one of the suspects. It appears he was inches away when the two started firing bullets.

Police said both men fled the area almost immediately, with one of the suspect's leaving with the minor. There were no reports of any injuries or property damage, according to the NYPD.

The police investigation is ongoing.