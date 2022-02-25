Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

After Swindling Her Old Job Out of Millions, NJ Woman Hits New Employer: Officials

The 52-year-old Howell woman was accused of stealing from a second employer

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A New Jersey woman already facing charges for allegedly swindling her former company out of millions of dollars, was back in custody on Friday over accusations she's stolen again, this time from her current employer.

Prosecutors in Monmouth County say Donna Cook, 52, has already been accused of stealing more than $2.2 million over the course of seven years while working at her previous job, a Tinton Falls-based construction company.

Cook was initially arrested in January -- an arrest that caught the attention of her current employer, a Shrewsbury-based excavating company.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey says the company went back through its financial records and discovered a number of forged checks were allegedly issued to Cook. During the past three months, she's accused of stealing $67,000 from her current place of work.

The Howell woman turned herself into authorities on Friday, almost one week after she made her first court appearance relating to the first arrest in January. For those allegations, she's been charged with theft, forgery and false uttering.

Cook was released from custody pending first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court. Contact information for her legal representation was not immediately known.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyFreehold
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us