Accused Molotov Cocktail-Throwing Lawyers in NYC George Floyd Protests to Plead Guilty

Two attorneys arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at NYPD vehicles during George Floyd protests in New York City in May 2020 are expected to enter guilty pleas in Brooklyn federal court later Thursday, one of their attorneys said.

Colinford Mattis, a Princeton and NYU Law graduate who had worked at Pryor Cashman, and public interest attorney Urooj Rahman, who attended Fordham Law, are expected to each cop to one count of possessing a destructive device under a plea deal worked out with prosecutors, said defense attorney Paul Schectman.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The maximum potential prison sentence is 10 years, but it is expected the two will receive far less time. The count does not carry any mandatory minimum sentence, unlike several of the other counts that will be dismissed under the plea deal.

At a hearing earlier in the summer, prosecutors said the plea deal they put forward would expire in September.

Surveillance cameras recorded Rahman hurling what prosecutors described as a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle, setting fire to its console near an NYPD station house. No one was injured in the attack.

Officers later arrested the lawyers and said they found a lighter, a beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a gasoline tank in the back of a minivan driven by Mattis.

Prosecutors allege the lawyers planned to distribute and throw other Molotov cocktails.