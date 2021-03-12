Crime and Courts

Newark Liberty International Airport

A Flying No-No: TSA Discovers Double-Edged Throwing Knives at Newark Airport

Transportation Security Administration agents discovered two double-edged throwing knives in a carry-on bag at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport Thursday, the agency announced.

TSA did not reveal who the passenger allegedly carrying the knives was or where they were traveling to.

According to the TSA, having weapons in carry-on bags will result in a fine, and possible charges.

The TSA informs passengers that sharp object are not allowed in carry-on luggage. Additionally, "any sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors."

Passengers are encouraged to visit the TSA website to see the complete list of items that can and cannot be brought on carry-on bags.

