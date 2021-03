A 92-year-old man was killed after an apparent hit-and-run in Murray Hill Thursday night, police said.

The NYPD, which was responding to a 911 call, found the man's body in the intersection of East 40th Street and First Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say he was walking on East 40th Street against the traffic signal when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Additional information was not immediately known.