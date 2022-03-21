Crime and Courts

Midtown

9-Year-Old Punched Outside Plaza Hotel in Unprovoked Attack; Suspect Arrested: Police

A 9-year-old child was punched in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack outside of one of New York's City's most iconic hotels, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Monday near Fifth avenue and West 59th Street in Manhattan, outside the Plaza Hotel. Police said that a 27-year-old man punched the child on the left side of the face.

The suspect, Raheem Ramsarran, was caught about a block away. Ramsarran, of Harlem, was arrested and charged with assault.

The child was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

