9 Mob Associates, Including Nassau Cop, Charged with Racketeering, Other Crimes: Feds

What to Know Nine members and associates of organized crime families -- including a Nassau County detective -- were charged Tuesday on racketeering, illegal gambling and other charges, federal prosecutors said.

According to court filings, members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated a number of illegal gambling operations in New York City and Long Island.

"The defendants tried to hide their criminal activity by operating from behind the cover of a coffee bar, a soccer club, and a shoe repair shop, but our Office and our law enforcement partners exposed their illegal operations," United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a Tuesday statement.

Nine members and associates of organized crime families -- including a Nassau County detective -- were charged Tuesday on racketeering, illegal gambling and other charges, federal prosecutors announced.

According to court filings, members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated a number of illegal gambling operations in New York City and Long Island.

Beginning in at least May 2012, the Genovese and Bonanno families jointly operated a lucrative illegal gambling operation in a café located in Lynbrook, New York, prosecutors allege.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Genovese crime family also operated illegal gambling locations at a shoe repair site, an Italian social club, and a soccer club.

The profits from these locations were allegedly laundered through cash transfers to the accused and to the crime families’ leaders.

Additionally, the alleged acting captain in the Genovese crime family was also charged with operating an illegal online gambling scheme in which sports bets were placed on “PGWLines" -- a website he used to allegedly extort an individual who lost several thousand dollars in bets. Prosecutors alleged that in an October 2019, he instructed another individual to relay a new message to a delinquent debtor: “Tell him I’m going to put him under the f------g bridge.”

Court filings in the case also allege that a detective with the Nassau County Police Department accepted money from the Bonanno crime family in exchange for arranging police raids of competing gambling locations. The detective was charged with obstructing a grand jury investigation by federal prosecutors and lying to the FBI.

“Today’s arrests of members from two La Cosa Nostra crime families demonstrate that the Mafia continues to pollute our communities with illegal gambling, extortion, and violence while using our financial system in service to their criminal schemes,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a Tuesday statement.

“The defendants tried to hide their criminal activity by operating from behind the cover of a coffee bar, a soccer club, and a shoe repair shop, but our Office and our law enforcement partners exposed their illegal operations. Even more disturbing is the shameful conduct of a detective who betrayed his oath of office and the honest men and women of the Nassau County Police Department when he allegedly aligned himself with criminals," Peace went on to say.