81-Year-Old Bronx Can Collector Slashed and Robbed in Early Morning Attack

An 81-year-old can collector is out of the hospital and is recovering after a vicious attack and robbery in his Bronx neighborhood left him slashed on the side of his face.

Felix Tejada was attacked by three people early Wednesday morning in the Morrisania section, as he was in the middle of his daily morning routine of collecting cans. Tejada is well-known around the block, but said he didn’t recognize any of the three people who hurt and robbed him, even though one of the suspects, a woman, waved at him as if she knew him.

It was a diversion, as two men then jumped behind Tejada and cut the right side of his face. The attackers took off running north on Brook Avenue afterward.

Don Felix, as his friends know him, called 911 himself after the attack – after realizing he was soaked in blood and his face was completely numb. He said he remembered the reaction from the paramedics, who were shocked at the amount of blood that come from the attack. He said he wanted to thank them for treating his injuries that required at least a dozen stitches.

The former infantryman in the Dominican Republic, who has weapons displayed on the wall of his apartment, told NBC New York he’s not afraid or traumatized by the attack, and promises to go back to his routine once he recovers.

He also said he wants the police to find the people who did this to him – or he’ll find them himself. No Arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to come forward.