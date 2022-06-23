80-Year-Old Driver Attacked By Group of Dirt Bikers in Brooklyn: Police

An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said.

The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.

The riders pushed the man to the ground, kicked him multiple times and stole his cellphone, police said. The group then took off.

EMS treated the victim's injuries at the scene. The damage to his car is estimated at over $1,000, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).