Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Washington Heights

8 Men Attack Delivery Driver, Beat Him With Baseball Bat in Washington Heights: Police

Police are searching for a group of eight men who allegedly beat a food delivery driver with a baseball bat and a stick in Upper Manhattan.

The attack occurred around 9:15 p.m. on March 1 at the corner of Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 179th Street in Washington Heights, according to police. A 29-year-old man was delivering food to the location when the group of eight men approached him.

One of the men hit the delivery driver in the head with a baseball bat, while another hit him with a stick, police said. Fortunately, the driver was wearing a bicycle helmet and was able to avoid injury.

The victim went inside the building the men were standing outside, and one of the group proceeded to damage the bicycle he was riding. The group then took off, heading south down Saint Nicholas Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the CrimeStoppers tipline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

