Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

79-Year-Old Woman Dead After Fireplace Poker Attack in NJ Home: Cops

Police say a suspect has been placed into custody

police_lights
Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating a homicide involving an unusual weapon after a 79-year-old woman died in New Jersey.

Bergen County prosecutors said the victim was found at a Dumont address late Saturday night after being reportedly struck by a fire poker.

Officers responding to the scene on New Milford Avenue transported the woman to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

A 40-year-old male was taken into custody in connection to the woman's death.

Investigators did not make it clear what link, if any, there was between the man and woman. No charges have been announced.

