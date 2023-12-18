76-year-old attacked by scooter-riding trio in Bronx: Police

Police are searching for a scooter-riding trio allegedly linked to an attack and robbery of a 76-year-old man in the Bronx, police said.

The victim was approached by the three men on mopeds near Webb Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in the University Heights neighborhood around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators. One of the suspects punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

After the man fell, the other two suspects went through his pockets and took his cellphone, which they then smashed on the sidewalk, police said.

The trio then drove off on West Fordham Road. The victim was treated at the scene for a cut to the head and is expected to recover.

Police released images of the three alleged attackers (above photo). No arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the alleged attack and robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or on the CrimeStoppers website.