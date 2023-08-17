75-year-old beaten, knocked unconscious in elevator attack at his Bronx building: NYPD

A 75-year-old man was beaten mercilessly and left unconscious in the elevator of his Bronx building after getting into an argument with another man, police said.

The attack took place just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the building on Sedgwick Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood, according to police. The victim was getting into the elevator when he started arguing with another man, who then allegedly punched him in the face.

That caused the victim to hit his head on the side of the lift and fall down. Police said the attacker then kicked the victim a number of times on his right side before running off, as the older man was left unconscious.

The victim suffered bruising to his eye and the entire right side of his body. He was later taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police are searching for the suspect, who has not yet been identified. He is described as about 40 years old, with a slim build, black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black Adidas pants with white lettering.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.