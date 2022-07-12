72-Year-Old Man Randomly Attacked, Robbed in Times Square Subway Station: NYPD

What to Know A 72-year-old is recovering after he was attacked and robbed inside a Manhattan subway station Monday, police said.

The attack took place around 1:40 a.m. Monday at the 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street subway station in Times Square.

At around 1:40 a.m. Monday the 72-year-old man was walking down the staircase at the 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street subway station' s 1 line in Times Square, when an unidentified man began a verbal dispute with him, and unprovoked, then struck him with a closed fist multiple times to the left eye, according to the NYPD.

The suspect, according to police, then stole personal items, including the 72-year-old man's wallet, which contained about $350 before fleeing.

The 72-year-old man was left with cuts to upper lip and left cheek and was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital in stable condition.

Police are now searching for the man responsible, describing him as being around 20 to 30 years of age and last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers, black hat, headphones and seen carrying a black book bag and a red book bag.

Police shared photos and video of the suspect obtained by the MTA.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).