72-year-old man left him with broken jaw in anti-LGBTQ+ attack; 3 teens charged: NYPD

Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a violent anti-LGBTQ+ attack against a 72-year-old man last month in Manhattan that left him with a broken jaw, police said.

Police say three teens, ages 13, 14 and 16, were arrested Sunday and charged. Although it is unclear what exact charges the minors face, the arrests are in connection to an incident that took place on Sept. 15 at around 10:15 p.m. near West 17th Street and 9th Avenue, police said. Allegedly, it was at this time when a 72-year-old man was approached by four unknown males.

The group made anti-LGBTQ+ statements and punched, kicked and used items to strike the man in his head and body before the group ran away, police said.

The attack left the man with a broken jaw and lacerations to his face and hands.