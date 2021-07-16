7-Year-Old Boy Who Had Scooter Snatched From Man Gifted New One

Newly released video shows a man police say snatched a scooter right out from under a 7-year-old boy in New York City.

Police say the adult blocked the boy's path on 36th Street and 12th Avenue before pulling the scooter out from under him last week.

🚨WANTED🚨for a robbery of a 7 year old that occurred on July 7th at approximately 7:20pm in the vicinity of Chester ave and Church ave in Kensington Seen him? Know who he is?📞 Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! ☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/2bYaE9PNza — NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) July 12, 2021

The boy was not seriously injured, police say.

While police continue to investigate and search for the man, the department helped the boy out.

In collaboration with community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, we were able to provide the young victim a brand new scooter and helmet for him to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/lIXYHmgvaP — NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) July 13, 2021

The boy was presented with a brand new scooter and helmet nearly one week after the brazen theft.