Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Inwood

64-Year-Old Woman Found Shot in Head in Broad Daylight on NYC Sidewalk: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Valeria Ortega's loved ones were in unbearable pain Monday -- just hours after police found the 64-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a New York City sidewalk in broad daylight.

The NYPD says they responded to a 911 call at around 11:31 a.m. of person shot in the vicinity of Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue within the Inwood section of Manhattan.

Ortega's husband told News 4 New York in Spanish that his wife was a good person and he feels awful for their two boys.

He says his wife was walking to the grocery story when someone shot her.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Paramedics rushed Ortega to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Luis Seafley— working his merchandise stand at the corner of Dyckman Street and Vermilya Avenue — stood feet away from the gunfire that killed Ortega.

"I heard three shots," Seafley said. "When I saw her falling, I realized they were real. I got scared. Went to run..took cover in the bank."

News

Buffalo Dec 25

At Least 27 Dead in Western NY as Historic Blizzard Traps Residents, Knocks Out Power

nypd crime stoppers 2 hours ago

Man Behind Deadly NYC Stabbing Spree Arrested Over Christmas Weekend: Police

Cops found at least three bullet holes on this block with one of the bullets even shattering a bank window.

"It’s just really shocking especially the day after Christmas, that’s terrible. You don’t expect to see something like this happen," a resident told News 4 New York.

While witnesses believe she was caught in the crossfire, the NYPD says the circumstances are under investigation, including if Ortega was an unintended target.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

InwoodNYPDManhattanpoliceshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us