61-Year-Old Asian Man Head Stomped in Brutal NYC Attack Dies 8 Months Later

An Asian man beaten into a coma last spring died from his injuries on New Year's Day, eight months after the night a man brutally head stomped the victim in East Harlem, police announced.

Yao Pan Ma, 61, died on Dec. 31 after the April 23 attack left him hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to police, the suspect hit the victim in the back, causing him to fall to the ground. Then he allegedly proceeded to kick him multiple times in the head before running off. Video tweeted out by police appears to show the brutal head stomp.

Jarrod Powell, 49, was arrested four days after the attack for allegedly brutalizing the 61-year-old. He was cuffed on two felony assault as a hate crime counts and an attempted murder charge. His charges are expected to be upgraded now that the investigation is a homicide.

Powell was initially charged just with felony assault, but after an investigation by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force, the charges were elevated. When asked about the attack by reporters, Powell said "I was maced."

NBC New York learned that it was a tip from a fellow homeless person that led to Powell's arrest.

It was not clear if Powell had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

Detectives @NYPDHateCrimes and @NYPD25Pct are investigating: Fri. April 23rd, approx. 8:20 PM, 3rd Ave & E. 125 St., a male Asian, 61, was struck from behind causing him to fall to the ground; he was then kicked multiple times in the head and is in Critical Condition.

April's attack came amid a wave of racially-motivated attacks against Asian America. It also echoed a similar caught-on-camera incident in Hell's Kitchen the previous month where a 65-year-old woman was kicked repeatedly.

A man on parole for killing his own mother was arrested in that case.

At the time of the Hell's Kitchen attack, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office had more than a dozen anti-Asian hate crime cases open this year alone.

