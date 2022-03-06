Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

Woman, 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in NYC Apartment With Multiple Stab Wounds: NYPD

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning

By Marc Santia

New,York,City,-,Jun,9:,Classic,Nypd,Car,In

A 26-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl were found dead inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Few details are known about the circumstances of their death, but the NYPD said police officers were responding to the apartment on Monticello Avenue to conduct a wellness check.

Law enforcement sources said the two victims were found inside a bedroom within the apartment.

The identities of both victims were withheld pending family notification.

Investigators at the scene recovered multiple knives from the apartment. No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPDdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us