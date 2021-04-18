5 Teens Climb Fire Escape to Rob Bronx Apartment of Cash, Michael Kors Purse: NYPD

A fire escape proved to be no obstacle for a group of teens accused of robbing from a Bronx apartment building.

Police said five girls, between the ages of 16 and 18, broke into an apartment in the building by climbing the fire escape last week.

The teenagers broke into an apartment near Sheridan Avenue and East 168th Street in the Concourse section of the borough on April 11, according to authorities.

An 18-second clip of video released by the NYPD appears to show the team standing near an exit of the building, preparing to ascend the escape.

Once inside, the group allegedly swiped a Michael Kors purse, jewelry, a Macy's credit card and $500.