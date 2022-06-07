5 Teens Arrested for String of Burglaries at Long Island Businesses in One Day

Police on Long Island have arrested a group of teenagers allegedly responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses on Tuesday.

The teens were arrested after police responded to several reports of glass breaking at commercial buildings in Syosset, Nassau County Police said. Of the dozen burglaries, seven were on Cold Spring Road, which two each were on Berry Hill Road and Jackson Avenue. Another burglary was on Ira Road, police said.

Police were led to the First Mercy Facility on Convent Road, where they found five teens. Each was put into custody without incident, and not injuries were reported.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were charged with eight counts of third-degree burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, Nassau police said. A 15-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys were also arrested and face the same charged.

The teens' identities were not released due to their status as minors. Attorney information for the youths was not known.