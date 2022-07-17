5 People Shot, 3 Critically, in Separate Yonkers Shootings: Police

Five people were wounded in Yonkers Saturday night in two separate shootings that may be linked to gang activity in the community, city officials said at a morning press conference.

The first victims were shot around 9 p.m. on Locust Hill Avenue where a pair of 18-year-olds were injured, police said. Officials said a female victim was hit in the elbow, while a male was shot in the chest and may have a punctured lung. He was last listed in critical condition.

Police responded to a second shooting two hours later on School Street. Officers found three victims between the ages of 30 and 42.

Two victims in the second shooting were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Yonkers officials. All three were shot in the back of chest.

No suspect descriptions were immediately released by officials and there have been no arrests.