10 Shot, Mostly Innocent Bystanders, in Queens Gang Attack

Some 10 people were shot late Saturday night near a barbershop and laundromat in Queens, police say, and authorities are searching for two gunmen and two drivers who escaped on mopeds.

The shots rang out in the North Corona section near 99th Street and 37th Avenue around 11 p.m. The four suspects are described as masked men with hooded sweatshirts. In a new surveillance video NBC New York has obtained, a man can be seen running for his life as bullets fly around him.

Chief of Detectives James Essig, at a Sunday morning news conference, called it a "brazen, coordinated attack."

Police were searching for two gunmen and two drivers on mopeds who escaped a shooting in Queens that left 10 people injured, the majority being bystanders in the area for a birthday party.

Essig said three of the 10 victims were known Trinitarios gang members and were believed to be the intended targets of the shooting. The other seven were innocent bystanders, some of whom were believed to be in the area for a birthday party at a nearby restaurant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All 10, ranging in age from 19 to 72, are expected to survive their injuries, which police sources described as mostly leg wounds.

The crime scene was so large that some 7 hours after the shooting, cops were still finding shell casings on the ground. Essig said the NYPD had already recovered at least 40 casings so far.

No one was in custody as of Sunday. Police said the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but left by jumping on the backs of two mopeds driven by two other men.