1 Dead, 2 Injured in 4th of July Block Party Shooting on Long Island

What to Know An annual Fourth of July block party on Long Island ended with a deadly shooting -- claiming the life of a 27-year-old man and injuring two others, police said.

The deadly turn of events took place on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt Sunday evening just before 7:30 p.m. as people were celebrating the holiday and suddenly ran for cover as bullets flew into the crowd.

Nassau County detectives say that two different groups were involved in some kind of altercation in the middle of what was supposed to be a festive night and multiple shots were fired.

The horrifying event ended in the death of a 27-year-old man. A 31-year-old Uniondale woman was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead is recovering from a gunshot wound. He is expected to make a recovery.

Police found at least one bullet casing near the sidewalk where the victim was pronounced dead as the investigation continues.

Neighbors in the area were shocked and worried, expressing concern since children and families were attending the event in what they described as a quiet residential area.

Police continue investigating the circumstances of the shooting as they search for at least one gunman.