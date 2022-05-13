4th Man Sentenced to Prison in ‘Botched' Home Invasion Murder of NYC Gamer: DA

Another man involved in the home invasion killing of a 20-year-old Queens man has been sentenced to prison almost six years after the armed suspect stabbed Eddie Ventura to death.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday the sentencing of Kristof Williams, 27, a fourth man connected to Ventura's death in November 2016. Her office said Williams was sentenced to 16 years-to-life in prison following a trial that wrapped in March.

"This defendant is the last of four men held responsible for breaking into a South Richmond Hill home six years ago in search of money and drugs," Katz's statement read.

Prosecutors at trial argued Williams was one of four men who broke into the Queens home on Nov. 30, around 2 a.m., in search of drugs and cash. Once inside the home, the crew found Ventura playing video games in a bedroom with two other people, according to Katz.

The 20-year-old tried fighting off the intruders but was stabbed multiple times in his back and leg, resulting in his death, the district attorney said.

Three other defendants were sentenced to prison in 2020 and 2021 after two pled guilty and a third was found guilty at trial. Williams was found guilty of murder and burglary, the DA said.

"The defendant's actions led to the senseless loss of a young man's life. No amount of time can dull the grief of the victim's family and friends but hopefully justice will offer them a measure of closure," Katz added.