40 Indicted in Drug Trafficking Ring Whose Operations Included 2 LI Day Care Centers: DA

Evidence collected from an 18-month investigation in Nassau County into a large-scale drug trafficking ring
Forty people were indicted in a major narcotics trafficking ring on Long Island as part of what Nassau County officials dubbed "Operation Honeycomb."

County prosecutors and federal officials partnered on the investigation revealed on Monday the extent of their 18-month takedown. In total, 33 suspects have already been arrested or arraigned.

Investigators allege nine major drug traffickers identified in the operation were distributing high-value narcotics throughout the tri-state, and as far out as California and Puerto Rico.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officials allege two of the suspects were discovered to be conducting business from day care centers located in Hempstead and Rosedale.

More than $2.7 million in drugs were seized by investigators as well as 38 firearms.

Nassau officials say they named the operation after hearing many of the suspects on wiretapped phone calls refer to a home where they packaged and stored large volumes of drugs as the "honeycomb."

