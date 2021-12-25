Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Newark

4-Year-Old Taken on Terrifying Joyride After Carjacker Swipes Running Car

Police surround a vehicle stolen from an alleged carjacker in New Jersey.
News 4

It was a Christmas Eve one 4-year-old might not soon forget.

Police in Newark said the child was sitting in a parked on Broadway when a suspect hopped inside and sped away with the vehicle.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara, a woman had exited the vehicle moments before and had left the car running.

Police eventually caught up to the stolen vehicle at Broadway and Bloomfield Avenue, where they found the 4-year-old inside and unharmed.

News

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NJ Smashes Daily COVID Case Record on Christmas, Doubling Last Winter's Peak

covid-19 in children 8 hours ago

‘Striking Increase': NY Urgent Advisory as Child COVID Hospitalizations Quadruple

The carjacker got away and no arrests were reported Saturday.

This article tagged under:

NewarkNew Jerseycarjacking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us