4-Year-Old Taken on Terrifying Joyride After Carjacker Swipes Running Car

It was a Christmas Eve one 4-year-old might not soon forget.

Police in Newark said the child was sitting in a parked on Broadway when a suspect hopped inside and sped away with the vehicle.

According to Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara, a woman had exited the vehicle moments before and had left the car running.

Police eventually caught up to the stolen vehicle at Broadway and Bloomfield Avenue, where they found the 4-year-old inside and unharmed.

The carjacker got away and no arrests were reported Saturday.