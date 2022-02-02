Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
michael k. williams

4 People Arrested in Death of Actor Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams, famed for his work on "The Wire", died of a drug overdose last September

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose death last year of actor Michael K. Williams, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

One of the four is charged with selling the fentanyl-laced heroin that allegedly killed Williams, famed for his role as Omar Little in "The Wire."

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Sept. 6. Later that month, the medical examiner's office confirmed that he had died of an overdose.

Manhattan federal prosecutors say Irvin Cartagena, who was allegedly caught on a security camera selling Williams the drugs, was arrested in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Three alleged co-conspirators -- Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci -- were arrested in New York Tuesday.

The four men all face conspiracy charges that could land them in prison for up to 40 years. Cartagena faces additional charges tied to Williams' death that could get him an additional 20 years.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News

Wilbert Mora 8 hours ago

Thousands Mourn NYPD's Wilbert Mora, a ‘Gentle Giant' Killed in Line of Duty, at Funeral

Storm Team 4 8 hours ago

Nasty Wintry Mix Eyes Tri-State Friday; Travel Could Be Heavily Impacted

"This is a public health crisis.  And it has to stop.  Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished.  They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

michael k. williams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us