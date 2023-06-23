Crime and Courts

Bronx

4-month-old baby girl abandoned on NYC street Friday morning, police say

According to witnesses, a woman walked to the location with the baby in the stroller and left without saying a word to anyone

By NBC New York Staff

A 4-month-old baby girl was abandoned on a New York City street Friday morning, police said.

A 911 call initially brought officers to Eastchester Road near the corner of Mace Avenue in the Bronx. It was there that they saw the baby alone.

According to a witness, police said, an adult woman in her 30s or 40s, wearing a pink dress and denim jacket, walked up to that location with the child in the stroller and left -- walking away without saying anything to anyone.

The baby was taken to Jacobi Medical Center by EMS and appears to be in good condition, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

