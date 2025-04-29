4 men accused of cashing in more than $50 million in stolen checks, prosecutors say

Four men are charged with stealing checks from the mail and cashing in more than $50 million after changing the names and dollar amounts written on those checks, federal prosecutors said. The four men allegedly deposited the altered checks at banks using the altered names and dollar amounts on the once legitimate checks. Other stolen checks were sold on a messaging platform dubbed “White House Vibez," U.S. Postal Inspectors said.

Investigators say the scheme stretched from New York to Florida, New Jersey to Texas. Suspect Michael Pena, originally of Woodridge, New Jersey, was arrested in New York and charged with numerous counts including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and identity theft. Another suspect, Joshua Gutierrez from New York, was arrested in Florida.

Postal Inspectors said two others, Harrington Delahoz and Jaysen Dorsey -- both from Manhattan -- remain at large.

US Attorney Jay Clayton said it was “…a massive, multimillion dollar scheme to steal innocent victims money. The defendants obtained real checks, including from the mail, forged the checks, falsified identities, sold the checks to others and took advantage of multiple financial institutions.”

Officials said the scheme has been running since April 2023. Numerous stolen checks were posted on the messaging platform for sale – and buyers were offered fake identifications that included social security numbers to help them cash the stolen and altered checks, investigators said. Some of the suspects allegedly boasted about the success of the check stealing scheme on the messaging app in order to lure buyers of other stolen checks.

“Let today’s arrest serve as an example for those trying to make quick money while financially preying on the American public, Postal Inspectors will put an end to your criminal enterprise,” said USPIS Acting Inspector-In-Charge Edward Gallashaw.

The defendants' lawyers were not immediately known and calls to their listed homes for comment were not immediately returned.

Using stolen personal information, the suspects allegedly were able to learn how much money was in an account before altering the check to steal the money, investigators said.

Images in the criminal complaint allegedly show suspects like Pena withdrawing stolen money from the bank. Pena was first arrested in Lowndes County, Georgia on state identity theft charges and his cell phone allegedly helped to link him to the larger nationwide theft ring.

Officials said they have images of the other suspects also depositing “…numerous fraudulent checks at financial institutions…”

The suspect could face a maximum of 30 years in prison on the top federal counts if convicted.