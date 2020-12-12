Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

4 People Struck by Gunfire Outside Brooklyn Housing Complex: NYPD

Medics and firefighters help transport gunshot victims in a Brooklyn neighborhood Saturday afternoon
News 4

A chaotic scene unfolded in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon as police and aid units rushed to treat several people with reported gunshot wounds.

Police said four people were shot in Gowanus shortly after 4 p.m. near Warren Street and 4th Avenue. The victims, all male, range in age between 21-38, officials said.

Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and taken to local hospitals; their conditions were not immediately known, but all were expected to survive.

News

covid-19 vaccine 6 hours ago

States Will Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Monday, US Says

Murray Hill Dec 11

Driver Arrested, Facing Charges for Plowing Into Manhattan Protesters

It was not clear if any outstanding suspects were being sought by police, nor what circumstances led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDCrime and Courtsgun violenceGowanus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us