4 People Struck by Gunfire Outside Brooklyn Housing Complex: NYPD

A chaotic scene unfolded in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon as police and aid units rushed to treat several people with reported gunshot wounds.

Police said four people were shot in Gowanus shortly after 4 p.m. near Warren Street and 4th Avenue. The victims, all male, range in age between 21-38, officials said.

Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and taken to local hospitals; their conditions were not immediately known, but all were expected to survive.

It was not clear if any outstanding suspects were being sought by police, nor what circumstances led up to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.